'Inner City' film will be shown at Indian Yashwant festival

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Inner City feature film will be shown at Indian 7th Yashwant international film festival.

Report informs citing "Azərbaycanfilm" studio, the festival will be held in Mumbai from January 20 to 26.

Notably, Icheri Sheher film was made by "Azərbaycanfilm" studio named after J.Jabbarli, by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Author of the idea of psychological drama - Tahmina Raffaella, script - Tahmina Raffaella and Ilgar Safat, director - Ilgar Safat, director of photography - Luca Coassin, art director - Butunay Hagverdiev, Executive Producer - Ulvi Gasimov, Producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

Actors - Tahmina Raffaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others took main parts.