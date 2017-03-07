"Inner city" invited to international film festivals

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Directed by Ilgar Safat “Inner city”film has been invited to international film festivals in Kottayam and Nilambur cities of India.

Report informs referring to the “Azerbaijanfilm” Movie Studios named after Jafar Jabbarly, Kottayam in Kerala state film screenings will be held in Kottayam city of Kerala state on March 8-12, and in Nilambur city on March 17-21. Screenings will take place with the support of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

“Inner city” was demonstrated at 7th Yashwant International Film Festival in India, 38th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt, 47th Indian International Film Festival (Qoa), 20th Tallinn Dark Nights Film Festival in Estonia, 21th Kerala International Film Festival in India. Tahmina Rafaella was awarded “Best Actress” in 5th Van Lake International Festival in Turkey for her performance in the film.

Author of idea of the drama film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writer - Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, production director - Ilgar Safat, production operator - Luka Koassin, designer Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer - Ulvi Gasimov, producer - Mushvig Hatamov.

Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others performed main characters of the film.