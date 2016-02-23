'Indiana Jones' cinematographer Douglas Slocombe dies

 Top
    Baku. 23 February. REPORT/AZ/ Veteran of British film, holder of the Order of British Empire, famous cinematographer Douglas Slocombe has died.

    Report informs, well-known cinematographer dies ager 104.

    He filmed the adventures of 'Indiana Jones'.

    Douglas Slocombe was one of the most prominent ones of British film. Films of his cinematography have awarded high prizes many times.

    He awarded 'Oscar' award thrice for 'Indiana Jones' adventures.

    In 2008, he was awarded the Order of British Empire.

