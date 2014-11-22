Ilyas Afandiyev's 100th anniversary celebrated

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The famous dramatist and writer of Azerbaijan Ilyas Afandiyev's 100th anniversary was celebrated in Heydar Aliyev Palace. Report informs, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfaz Garayev, Deputy Prime Minister Elchin Afandiyev and the government and state officials, scientists and cultural figures attended the event. Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfaz Garayev opened the ceremony. The minister spoke about Ilyas Afandiyev's creative activity, personality and services to the national literature.

Then, the ceremony was continued by the artistic night prepared with the participation of culture and art figures.

Deputy Prime Minister, the son of the dramatist, Elchin Afandiyev said in an interview with the journalists that Ilyas Afandiyev's name is always called with special respect in Azerbaijani literature, culture and theatre. E.Afandiyev noted that "You are always with me," play was staged recently in London. In addition, the Georgian theater is going to stage this work. Ilyas Afandiyev's 100th anniversary will be celebrated with the line of TURKSOY in three days.

"There is no a theatre in Azerbaijan where Ilyas Afandiyev's works were not staged. I would like to say that Ilyas Afnadiyev's second life has begun."