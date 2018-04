Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Farewell ceremony with Azerbaijani People's Artist Ilhama Guliyeva will be held at Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre tomorrow from 12.00 till 14.00 p.m.

Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Ministry says the People's artist will be buried in II Alley of Honor.