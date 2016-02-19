'Icherisheher' film to be presented

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation ceremony of 'Icherisheher' full-length feature film, which has been produced at 'Azerbayjanfilm' film studio named after Jafar Jabbarli by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held.

Gala night of the film will be organized on March 1. Film crew will attend the event.

Notably, author of the film of psychological drama genre is Tahmina Rafaella, screenwriters Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, stage director Ilgar Safat, stagemanaging operator Luca Coassin (Italy), art director Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer Ulvi Gasimov, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

The film is about love of a young girl towards Karabakh war veteran. Lead roles are performed by Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki and Elmira Shabanova.

Film shooting carried out in Baku and Zagatala district of Azerbaijan.