"I Love Baku" art composition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center's park

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I Love Baku" art composition opened at Heydar Aliyev Center's park today.

Report informs the center's press service said.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Center's park is one of the most beautiful places in Baku to relax and have a fun.

Here people can go for a walk, look at different exhibitions published in the open air and certainly perpetuate the most beautiful moments by taking photos and videos.

City residents and visitors from today can get familiar with the art composition called "I Love Baku" at Heydar Aliyev Park.

You can share photos on social networks by tagging #I Baku, #ILoveBaku, #IBaku.