Cultural Workers of Azerbaijan were awarded - LIST

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism awarded the People's Artist, presidential scholar, the owner of Shohrat award, director Janet Salimov in connection with her 75th anniversary, as well as national artists of Sheki State Drama Theatre Khanlar Hashimzade and Oktay Akhmedov in connection with their 60 year anniversary.

Report was told in the Ministry.

Professor of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts D.Salimova is the director of the play U.Hajibeyli If not it but that, I.Kalman Silva, Maritza, F.Legar The Merry Widow at the Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre, as well as operas R.Leonkavallo pagliacci, Verdi's La Traviata, Puccini's La Boheme at the Theatre of Opera and Ballet.