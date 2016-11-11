Honored Artist: If I watched concert as audience member, my eyes would water from grandeur

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani well-known opera singer, honored artist Elchin Azizov held a press conference on his activity at the Russia's Bolshoi Theatre and future plans.

Report informs, he said that he is the first Azerbaijani soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre. E.Azizov added that his last successful performance at theatre was premiere of Manon Lescaut by Giacomo Puccini. According to him, world opera star Anna Netrebko and Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov watched the play: "If I watched concert as audience member, my eyes would water from grandeur".

E.Azizov also noted that on November 12, Georges Bizet's Carmen opera will be staged at the Opera and Ballet Theatre of Azerbaijan. He will play Escamillo party. Carmen party will be performed by leading soloist of Polish Wrocław Opera, Iryna Zhytynska.