Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan awarded Mozart medal

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Member of International Association of Art, UNESCO, Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov has been awarded the "Mozart" medal. The award was presented to the Azerbaijani Artist by Director of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts Vladimir Timinsky, Report informs.

Sakit Mammadov graduated from the Azerbaijan State School of Arts in 1978 and then graduated from the Saint Petersburg Academy of Arts in 1987.

His works have been displayed at 37 exhibitions, and his six individual exhibitions held in Istanbul, Stockholm, Baku, Moscow, and Brussels.

Mammadov was decorated with the Order of "Glory" by a presidential order. He is also a member of UNESCO Union of Artists and the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts.

Being one of the eminent fine art masters in Azerbaijan, Sakit is in constant search for synthesis of East and West traditions, of national originality.

Preserving philosophical world view basis and poetry of classical art along with outlook of contemporary man distinguishes his paintings.