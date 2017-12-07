Heydar Aliyev Center will feature works of famous Italian artist

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition titled “Caravaggio - Opera Omnia” will be opened at Heydar Aliyev Center, December 13.

Report was informed in the press service of Heydar Aliyev Center, over 40 digital reproduction paintings of famous Italian artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio will be displayed at the exhibition. Full size reproductions were prepared with high quality.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (1571-1610) is the reformist of European art of the 17th century, founder of realism and one of the bright representatives of Baroque.

Caravaggio masterfully used contrast of light and darkness in his paintings.

“Caravaggio - Opera Omnia” exhibition also reflects Caravaggio art with technological achievements. The exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center will end on January 24, 2018.