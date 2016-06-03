 Top
    Gusar State Lezgi Dramatic Theatre was on a tour in Derbent

    Dagestan State Lazgi Musical Drama Theatre named after S. Stalski has staged Pearl play

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Gusar State Lezgi Dramatic Theatre was on a tour in the city of Derbent.

    Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    Dagestan State Lazgi Musical Drama Theatre named after S. Stalski has staged "Pearl" (Sedef) play of the Honored Art Worker, playwright Asef Mehman. Staff of the theatre were awarded the diplomas by the Derbent City Administration.

    The next tour of the theatre will be to Makhachkala. 

