'Geyilməmiş ayaqqabılar' film was shown

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Geyilməmiş ayaqqabılar" feature film directed by Rza Rzayev was presented at Nizami Cinema Center with the organization of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Report informs, the film dedicated to the memory of April martyrs.

Screenwriter and producer of the film about Karabakh is Rza Rzayev, photography director Elman Aliyev, artistic director Maharram Aliyev, composer Vyacheslav Shulin and producer Mahir Janas.

Gulzar Gurbanova, Bahruz Vagifoghlu, Deniz Hasanov and others starred in the film.

The film describes hard psychological life of internally displaced persons, who settled in student dormitories. Mother who lost her young husband and baby daughter lives in an unrepaired room together with her son Hesret. She lives with dreams of her spouse and looks forward to return to the native land and looks at her son with deep silence.

At the end of the film, the mother visits "Geyilməmiş ayaqqabılar" museum in Khankendi together with a disabled soldier who lost his two legs and presents a pair of shoes to the museum.