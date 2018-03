Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The German Embassy in Baku will hold a traditional Christmas concert on December 7, Report informs citing the diplomatic mission.

During the concert, the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Friedrich Handel and a number of Christmas, folk and church compositions will be performed, including works by famous Azerbaijani composers.

Entrance is free to the concert, which takes place on December 7 in Kapellhaus at 18:30.