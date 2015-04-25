Gara Garayev VI Music Festival ends

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The VI Music Festival of Contemporary Music named after Gara Garayev ended. Report informs, the closing ceremony of the festival, which lasted five days, was held on April 24 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev. The festival was held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the final concert were performed works of V.Furrer "Enigma", B.Nilsson "Letter Gёste Oswald", Alexander Vustin "Credo" and "Agnus Dei", I.Stravinsky, "I believe", I.Hajibeyov "Memorial Stravinsky", J. Tavener "Lamb", A. Schoenberg "Survivor from Warsaw" and V.Lyutoslavski "Three Poems by Henri Michaux".

Classical pieces performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli led by Rauf Abdullayev and Russian ensemble "QUESTA MUSICA".