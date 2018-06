French animation film now at CinemaPlus movie theaters - VIDEO

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The French animation film, the Secret Life of Pets (Drôles de petites bêtes) will be shown at CinemaPlus premium movie theaters in 2018. The film was dubbed into Azerbaijani language in the studio Cinemazadeh.

Report informs, editor of dubbing is Vugar Huseynov, director Robshan Mammadli, voice director Orkhan Hasanli, mastering Azad Valiyev, translator Khumar Guluzade, post production Vugar Islamzade, producer Khatai Ali, director Jafar Akhundzade.

The film narrated by Islam Mehraliyev, Elshan Rustamov, Najiba Huseynova, Rovshan Mammadli, Vusal Murtuzaliyev, Nazakat Mammadli, Husniyya Mürvatova, Vusala Mammadova, Khumar Guluzade, Mushvig Mirzayev, Vusal Mustafayev, Vugar Huseynov, Javad Mammadli and Said Mammadli.

The directors of family comedy animation film are Arnaud Bouron and Antoon Krings.

The life in the kingdom of pets was very interesting and entertaining. One day everything changed in the kingdom. Nothing left from previous kingdom. Then what happened?