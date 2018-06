Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ French actress and novelist Anne Wiazemsky died aged 70.

Report informs, she passed away after a battle with cancer.

Wiazemsky married director Jean-Luc Godard.

She was casted in Robert Bresson’s Au Hasard Balthazar, Godard's La Chinoise, Paolo Pasolini’s Teorema.

Anna Wiazemsky is also author of famous book Une poignée de gens.