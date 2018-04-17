Fourth British Film Spring starts in Baku on May 1

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The British Council Azerbaijan in cooperation with the British Embassy Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Centre is proud to announce the fourth British Film Spring, bringing the best and brightest new UK films to an Azerbaijan audience from 1-6 May 2018.

Report informs, the 2018 festival is organised as part of a series of events to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the British Council in Azerbaijan. We will screen eight remarkable and very diverse films including Breathe, Notes of Blindness, David Bowie Is, The Carer, and Crooked House.

The opening film of this year will be the award-winning Breathe by Andy Serkis. All films will be screened in English, and three films - Breathe, Daphne, and England is Mine will be subtitled in Azerbaijani.

On the occasion of the fourth British Film Spring in Azerbaijan, Elizabeth White, Director British Council Azerbaijan, stated, ‘This year’s British Film Spring has a selection of really interesting new films – I hope that Baku audiences get to see all these great films. We seek to connect UK films and filmmakers with Azerbaijani audiences, profiling innovation, diversity and excellence and seeking opportunities for creative exchange.

British Ambassador Dr Carole Crofts commented: ‘2017 was a strong year for the UK film industry, with impressive dramas, blockbusters and comedies. Independent figures published by the BFI reveal a record breaking performance from the UK film industry in 2017, reinforcing its global reputation as a leading destination for film, alongside the continued growth of UK cinema audiences‘.

The venue of the festival will be Nizami Cinema Centre. Tickets cost 2 AZN and are available at box offices of Nizami Cinema Centre.

All media representatives are cordially invited to a media briefing at 19.30 on Tuesday 1 May, at Nizami Cinema Centre.

The British Council in partnership with Nizami Cinema Centre will also be organising a two-day seminar between 15-17 May for Azerbaijani cultural leaders. The event will focus on making cultural venues more accessible and inclusive - in line with the British Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusiveness policy and Nizami Cinema Centre’s Cinema for All Strategy.