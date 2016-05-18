'Fitna' film presented

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Fitna' (Intrigue) documentary has been presented at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Rector of the academy Urkhan Alakbarov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli, lecturers and students attended presentation ceremony of the film, which produced at the request of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

M.Gurbanli said that there is an urgent need for making a professional documentary to involve people into the fight against religious radicalism by delivering its consequences to all sections of society and informing them.

Then the film has been shown.

Notably, the film fully discloses how dangerous is this problem for society and the public as an example of the people, becoming victims of religious radicalism as well as those, brought to criminal responsibility.