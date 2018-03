© Tumba.kaz

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first International Theatre Festival of the Caspian Sea States will be held in Aktau on August 24-28.

Report informs citing the Kazakh media, the cultural event is dedicated to the 80th birthday of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Asanali Ashimov.

Theatres from Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey will take part in the festival.