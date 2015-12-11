Fines established for broadcasting films without registration in State Register

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fines are established for broadcasting and mass demonstration of films and videos without registration in the State Register of movies in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in this regard, the Code of Administrative Offences is proposed to include a new article.

According to the draft tabled for discussion at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, violators will be fined in the amount of 2000 AZN.

After the discussion, the draft was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.