Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the Union of Azerbaijani Cinematographers, a famous film director, actor and screenwriter Hafiz Fatullayev has died after a long illness.

Report was told by the director of the theater "Unfading stars" (Sonmeyen ulduzlar) Rafig Kashanly.

Yesterday H.Fatullayev was buried in the cemetery at Mashtaga settlement, Baku.

Lately he worked to the theater "Unfading stars".