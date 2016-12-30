 Top
    "Dərs" film will be shown at Dhaka International Film Festival

    The festival will be held on January 12-20

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Feature film "Dərs" (Lesson) by Rafig Aliyev and Javid Tavakkul was invited to "Children's films" section of 15th Dhaka International Film Festival.

    Report informs referring to 'Azerbaijanfilm' studio, the festival will be held in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh,January 12-20.

    Notably, the film has been recorded at "Azerbaijan" film studio named after J. Jabbarli with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    Script writers are Elza Aghayeva and Anastasia Volkova, operator - Rauf Gurbanaliyev, production designer - Fikrat Alakbarov, composer - Tunzala Aghayeva, executive producer - Vusal Abbasov, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

    Starring - Tamerlan Aghayev, Aliya Aliyeva, Rashid Aliyev, Ayna Zarbaliyeva, Nazim Ibrahimov, Mansura Ahmadova and others.

