Famous Turkish actor passes away at 94

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish actor Seyfettin Karadayı has died.

Report informs citing Turkish media, the actor has died at the age of 94.

S.Karadayı will be buried in Istanbul.

Notably, S.Karadayı was born in 1923 in Istanbul. He entered military school at his family's request and served for many years as an officer in the army. S.Karadayı retired from the army with a rank of colonel aged 46. After retirement, he received proposals to play parts in films. Then he started acting as an actor.

He played 12 films together with Kemal Sunal. Seyfettin Karadayı starred in 750 films and TV series.