Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Russia, famous Soviet actosr Alexei Batalov, Margarita Terekhova and Natalia Fateeva need a help.

Report informs referring to the Russian media.

All three legendary actors are in distress.

The public theater and cinema of Russia decided to hold a charity event to help them.

The charity event will be held on March 4 at the House of Actors in Moscow.