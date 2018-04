Famous Russian actor hospitalized

3 June, 2016 14:55

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Russian actor Alexander Lazarev (Jr.) rushed to hospital. Report informs, information disseminated by theater "Lenkom", where the actor works. He suffers from hypertension. Notably, 49-year-old actor is a son of People's Artist of Russia Alexander Lazarev and Svetlana Nemolyaeva.