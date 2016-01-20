Famous Italian film director dies

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Italian film director and screenwriter Ettore Scola has died at the age of 84 in Rome, Report informs referring to BBC.

He was twice nominated for Oscar, awarded many film prizes, including Cannes and Berlin film festivals.

Famous actors and actresses as Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni played in his films. Ettore Scola made world-renowned films as 'A Special Day', 'We All Loved Each Other So Much', 'Ugly, Dirty and Bad', 'Ball' and 'Drama of Jealousy'.