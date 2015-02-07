Famous Azerbaijani artist dead in Moscow

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the Union of Artists, a veteran of World War II, artist Huseyn Akhundov dead in Moscow. Report informs referring to Russian media, 94-year-old artist died on February 6.

H.Ahundov is the first Azerbaijani artist, enrolled in the state of "Mosfilm" (Moscow Film Studio).

Huseyn Akhundov was born in April 28, 1921 in the Absheron village of Balakhany. When he was in seventh grade, sister enrolled him in art school. He was educated alongside such future luminaries as Mikail Abdullayev, Aga Mirzazade, Oktay Sadikhzade, Abdul Khalig and others.

After graduating from high school in 1939 he entered the Leningrad Institute of filmmakers. In 194, H.Akhundov went to the front. After the war, he continued his education at the Union State Institute of Cinematography (VGIK).

In 1953 he was commissioned to design one of the pavilions of Union State Institute of Cinematography. Being an artist in the movie, he developed sketches of scenery and movie posters.

The most important step in the art of Huseyn Akhundov was his appointment as chief designer at the restoration work in the Moscow Palace of the Prince Yusupov.

Creative works of Huseyn Akhundov exhibited in many famous art galleries in Russia and abroad.