Famous Azerbaijani actor dies

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Famous actor of Azerbaijani movies Veliahd Veliyev died.

Report was told by the brother of V.Valiyev, actor of the Ganja State Drama Theatre, honored artist Ramiz Valiyev.

"Veliahd for more than 15 years has lived in the United States. He died last night. For a year he was suffering from cancer. Today he will buried in the United States".

V.Valiyev studied in Moscow courses of film actor together with the public artists Hamida Omarova, Sonakhanym Malikova, Honored Artist Farhad Israfilov, Otkem Iskenderov.

One of his most famous roles is the role of Ahmed Bey in the film "I want to marry" ("Evlenmek isteyirem").

V.Valiyev was born in 1952 in Dashkesan. In the years of 1975-1979 he graduated from the Actor Department of Moscow State Institute of Cinematography. Since 1979, he made films at the studio "Azerbaijanfilm."