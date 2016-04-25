Actor Fakhraddin Manafov on stage after 4-year break

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of "Casanova: love lessons" was held in Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun.

Report informs, People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov is on stage again after 4-year break.

Fakhraddin Manafov who played the role of Casanova answered questions of journalists before performing on stage.

Young actress Yegana Huseynli who played the role of Anna Bobberman said it was a great pleasure to share the stage with F.Manafov.

Authors of Casanova: love lessons are Victor Korkiya and Alexander Lavrin.

The director and musical designer is Ilgar Safat, the production designer Mustafa Mustafayev.