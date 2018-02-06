Exhibition opens dedicated to 100th anniversary of Gara Garayev

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition ("Qürur və düha. Yaşayan əfsanə") "Pride and Geniusness: Living Legend" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist of the USSR, academician Gara Garayev (1918-1982) was held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

Department head of the ministry's Culture and Tourism Ministry's fine arts and Decorative art department Galib Gasimov said that the exhibition was organized within the framework of the plan of events implemented in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's order to hold the 100th anniversary of the great composer.

After the speeches, the participants of the event got acquainted with the exhibition, where about 40 works dedicated to the creation of the world-famous composer in the genre of painting, graphic arts, sculpture and arts and crafts are presented.