Exhibition of Azerbaijani artists opens in Paris

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition of Azerbaijani artists has opened in famous “Russkiy Mir” gallery, located in the eighth district of Paris.

Generally, 35 oil paintings of the Honored Artists of Azerbaijan, as Asmar Narimanbayova, Huseyn Haqverdi, Ismayil Mammadov, as well as Knyaz Shukurov, Mirza Yusif, Tavakkul Abbasov and Anar Huseynzade, were presented at the exhibition.

The works of Azerbaijani artists aroused great interest among the art lovers. The event was attended by the Russian ambassador to France, Paul Golunski from Harvard University, as well as famous artists, culture and art figures.

Participants of the exhibition get detailed information about Azerbaijani history and culture.

The works of famous artists from different countries regularly are exhibited in this gallery. Talented and well-known artist in France Asmar Narimanbayova also represented Azerbaijan in this event.

The event will run until May 30.