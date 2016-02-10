Exhibition of Azerbaijani artist opens in Rome

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Personal exhibition of Azerbaijani artist Faig Ahmed will be held in the Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome (Museo di Arte Contemporanea di Roma - MACRO).

Report informs, the exhibition "Point of perception" will be held from 10 February to 29 March. All submitted works were created specifically for the exhibition at MACRO.

The exhibition features many works and installations, including carpets which occupy an important place in the art of the artist.

The exhibition is held with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and organized in cooperation with the Montoro12 Contemporary Art Gallery.