Exhibition of Azerbaijani artist opens in Istanbul - PHOTO

Istanbul. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The personal exhibition of Azerbaijani artist Ebulfez Ferecoglu living in Turkey called "Art Party" opened at "Taksim Tunnel" art gallery in Istanbul.

In his statement to Report, E. Ferecoglu said he works in brotherly country for more than 20 years: "I have exhibitions almost every year. My today exhibition named as"Art Party". My next exhibition will be about Azerbaijan. At the moment I am working hard on it".

E. Ferecoglu noted that, his official exhibition will be open to art lovers till December 12: " I would also like to invite my fellow citizens in Istanbul to exhibition. Their visit will make me proud. Regardless of where we are, our hearts beat with Azerbaijan".

Notably, Ebulfez Ferecoglu was born in Nakhchivan in 1956 and since 1997 he is doing painting in Turkey. His works are among important collections in the US, Japan, Denmark, Germany, Bulgaria, France, Poland, Russia, Ukraine and other countries.