Exhibition of artist painting with feet opens in Baku

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ) in Baku hosted the opening ceremony of the collection of painter Samira Salmanova, who works with her feet.

Report informs, the exhibition was attended by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez.

Notably, Samira was born in 1981 with diagnosis of cerebral palsy. She can’t move, stand on her feet, take anything by hands, speak but can hear. Despite all these physical disabilities, Samira is very talented. She creates remarkable paintings with her feet thumbs.

She has made a great achievement at the International “Philanthropy Foundation” exhibition held in Moscow in 2002.

The most precious works of Samira were demonstrated at the State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow and had been accepted into the fund.

At present, Samira is an active member of "Disabled Women", "International Cooperation of Disabled People" and other organizations.