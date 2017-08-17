Exhibition of amateurish artist opens in Baku

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition of works of amateurish artist Nazim Hasanzade has opened at the salon named after Vajiha Samadova, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists.

Report informs, about 80 works of the artist are displayed at the exhibition organized by the Union of Artists.

Addressing the event, responsible secretary of the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, honorary representative of culture Rafig Karimov told about the significance of the artist’s works. Rafig Karimov highly appreciated the creative activity of Nazim Hasanzade and wished him creative success.

Afterwards, the guests familiarized themselves with the exhibition.

The exhibition will last for a week.