Exhibition "Great examples of Azerbaijani folk art" will be opened in Sofia

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition "Glorious samples of Azerbaijani folk art" will take place in Bulgarian Sofia on June 14, Report informs citing the Bulgarian media.

Notably, the exhibition organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Bulgaria is timed to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During exhibition, bright palette of samples of traditional handicrafts in Azerbaijan, such as carpet weaving, work with jewelry, embroidery, textiles, ceramics, copper will be presented.

The exhibition will showcase the models of leading carpet weaving centers in Azerbaijan - Guba, Shirvan, Karabakh, various utensils made of copper from the 19th - early 20th centuries from a private collection, as well as a variety of silk scarves - "kyalagai".