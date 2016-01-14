 Top
    Istiglal Museum to host 'Homeland is prominent by the martyrs' exhibition

    Artistic composition made by students will be shown in event and films devoted to 20 January tragedy will be presented

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition entitled 'Homeland is prominent by the martyrs' to be held at Azerbaijani Istiglal Museum.

    Report informs, exhibition to be organized on January 15, will be held in accordance with 'Action plan on twenty-sixth anniversary of 20 January tragedy' approved by order of Head of Presidential Administration, Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev.

    In the event, about 40 paintings of students of Children's Art School No.2 named after Vagif Mustafazadeh and Central School of Art named after Gara Garayev will be demonstrated.

    At the same time, artistic composition made by students will be shown, films devoted to 20 January tragedy will be presented and personal belongings of martyrs will be exhibited. 

