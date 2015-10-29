European Film Festival 2015 opens in Baku

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan has the pleasure to invite you to a jointPress conference of the organizers and partners of the 6th European Film Festival in Park Boulevard (Planetarium), jointly organised by the EU Delegation and EU Embassies accredited in Azerbaijan as well as Park Cinema on 29th of October 2015 at 17:00. This year's festival has a record number of participants -18 plus Azerbaijan- and will be opened with the screening of the Belgian movie "Turquaze".

Report informs, the Film festival will include the films from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. The screening will start in 4 different venues of the Park Cinema network (Park Bulvard, Flame Towers, Metro Park, Nizami) on 29 October and will last until 6 November. Tickets are available in the Park Cinema ticket counters free of charge. Tickets will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.