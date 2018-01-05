Dies Mahmut Hoca from "Hababam Sınıfı" series

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Veteran Turkish actor Münir Özkul has died.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, he passed away Friday at age of 93 at his Istanbul home after a long illness.

Notably, Özkul was born on August 15, 1925 in Bakırköy, Istanbul.

He has started his acting career in the late 1940s. His most famous role in that period was Mahmut Hoca in Hababam Sınıfı (The Chaos Class) series, in which he portrayed a strict but compassionate vice principal admired and respected by his students.

Özkul took part in approximately 10 series, 20 spectaculars and 220 films throughout his career.