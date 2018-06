Days of Azerbaijani films kick off in Baku

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Demonstration of Azerbaijani films started at Nizami Cinema Center under 'Bizim Kino Günləri- Audiovizual Məkanda Peşəkarlıq' (Days of Our Film - Professionalism in Audiovisual Place'.

'Down the River' film directed by Asif Rustamov showed for media representatives after official part of the event.

Mushfig Hatamov, author of concept, Director of 'Azerbaycanfilm' studio provided information to the attendees on current situation of modern Azerbaijani film industry.

From November 20, the films produced recently by 'Azerbaycanfilm' studio to be shown at Nizami Cinema Center, Park Cinema and 28 Cinema centers.