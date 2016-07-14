David Bowie's private art collection reveals for the first time

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ David Bowie's private art collection will be revealed to the public for the first time before being sold at an auction later this year.

Report informs referring to the BBC, the late musician - who tragically lost his battle with cancer in January - kept his life as a collector largely hidden, but nearly 300 pieces will be displayed at Sotheby's in London.

Works by artists including Damien Hirst, Henry Moore and Graham Sutherland will be on show before they go on sale as part of the auction in November.

The paintings are collectively expected to fetch more than £10m (13 million USD).