Daughter of Azerbaijani President with her son visits Cinema Plus

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Daughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Arzu Aliyeva and her son have today visited the Cinema Plus movie theater in Amburan Mall.

Report was informed in the Cinema Plus.

The guests chose animated film The Boss Baby, from the viewing of which they received a great pleasure.

Notably, Cinema Plus Amburan Mall is located in village of Bilgah, on the first floor of the Amburan Mall. The cinema has three halls and 164 seats that meet world standards. The halls are equipped with comfortable and high-class seats made in Spain.

In addition, Cinema Plus Amburan Mall uses the technology of Master İmage 3D.