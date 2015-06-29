​Date of VII International Music Festival in Gabala announced

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ VII International Music Festival will be held in Gabala from 25 to 31 July.

Report informs, this was stated by the head of the department of information and public relations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Vugar Shihammedov.

He noted that since 2009, with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Culture and Tourism Ministry, Gabala hosts the annual International Music Festival: "This concert will be attended by well-known musicians, art collectives, soloists and conductors."

According to the head of the department, this year the festival will be attended by world-famous bands and musicians from Russia, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, Israel, Austria, Croatia, Germany.