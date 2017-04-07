 Top
    American comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

    The actor succumbed to kidney failure

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Don Rickles, an American comedian, Emmy winner, died Thursday in the 91st year of his life from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

    Report informs referring to ABC, actor’s press secretary told.

    Rickles was born on May 8, 1926 in New York city. Appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson gave him his national breakthrough and he quickly became a regular guest. He also portrayed the trusted floor boss in Scorsese's gangster drama "Casino" (1995). 

