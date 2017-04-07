American comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Don Rickles, an American comedian, Emmy winner, died Thursday in the 91st year of his life from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

Report informs referring to ABC, actor’s press secretary told.

Rickles was born on May 8, 1926 in New York city. Appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson gave him his national breakthrough and he quickly became a regular guest. He also portrayed the trusted floor boss in Scorsese's gangster drama "Casino" (1995).