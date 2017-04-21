Clint Eastwood plans a movie on thwarted train attack in Europe

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The American actor, director Clint Eastwood has set his next project at Warner Bros. based on the story of three Americans traveling in Europe who found themselves on a train from Brussels to Paris, where they thwarted an attempted terrorist attack.

Report informs referring to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature will be based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes.

In August 2015, a 26-year-old Moroccan native Ayoub El-Khazzani opened fire in a high-speed train that followed from Amsterdam to Paris. The extremist was quickly neutralized by members of the train crew and passengers, among whom were three Americans. Without their help, a terrorist could kill a significant number of people among 554 passengers.

86-year-old Clint Eastwood starred in 59 films and directed 40 films. The most famous of them is the classic of the western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" (1966) directed by Sergio Leone.