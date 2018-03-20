Cinemazadeh presents new "Shairzade" social project - VIDEO

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Cinemazadeh" studio presents a new social project "Shairzade".

Report informs, the new poetry project launched jointly with AzerTurkBank, is realized to support the Azerbaijani language.

"Cinemazadeh" team, which presents famous poems of our well-known poets as a short film, has screened "Heydərbabaya salam" poem of great poet Mohammadhuseyn Shahriyar.

The poem sounded by the People's Artist, well-known actor Shamil Suleymanli. Project author and producer is Jafar Akhundzadeh, editor-in-chief Khatai Ali, scriptwriter Vugar Huseynov, executive producer Ismayil Baghirov.