    Cinemazadeh presents new "Shairzade" social project - VIDEO

    A short piece from Shahriyar's poem was performed

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Cinemazadeh" studio presents a new social project "Shairzade". 

    Report informs, the new poetry project launched jointly with AzerTurkBank, is realized to support the Azerbaijani language.

    "Cinemazadeh" team, which presents famous poems of our well-known poets as a short film, has screened "Heydərbabaya salam" poem of great poet Mohammadhuseyn Shahriyar.

    The poem sounded by the People's Artist, well-known actor Shamil Suleymanli. Project author and producer is Jafar Akhundzadeh, editor-in-chief Khatai Ali, scriptwriter Vugar Huseynov, executive producer Ismayil Baghirov.

