Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The premium movie theater CinemaPlus 28 Mall will show scandalous historical drama "Matilda" today at 19:15, three days before the world premiere.

Report informs citing the theater, more than 10 scriptwriters took part in developing the script, among which were also from America and France. Over 17 tons of fabric was used to create costumes, and in total 5,000 dresses were made.

The film is directed by Alexei Uchitel. Cast: Michalina Olszańska, Lars Eidinger, Louise Wolfram, Danila Kozlovsky and others.

The last Russian emperor and ballerina, who confirmed the glory of the Russian ballet. Love that has become a legend. A few days in the life of each person can change it forever. When the most important thing happens. You turn on the voice of love. And you make a choice.

Those wishing to purchase tickets for the premiere will be able to get them via the official website of CinemaPlus or at the ticket offices of the "CinemaPlus 28 Mall".