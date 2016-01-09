'CinemaPlus' announces new campaign

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani premium cinema 'CinemaPlus' announced a new campaign.

Report informs, in the framework of action, clients can get tickets for 'Lulu's incredible secret' cartoon, to be shown on January 9 at 14:30, for 1 manat.

Notably, cartoon deals with search of wolf-cub for its mother and faced events. Wolf-cub Lulu and hare Tom are childhood friends. One day Lulu became aware that in vain she has considered herself orphan, as her mother lives in 'a far land of wolfs'. Friends decide to travel, there are a lot of test for them. I wonder can they maintain their friendship despite difficulties? Can Lulu find her mother and lift the veil of birth secrecy?

'CinemaPlus' is located in Azadlig Avenue 45, on the 5th floor of '28 Mall' Shopping Center.