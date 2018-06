Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Irada Gozelova was appointed to Ganja State Drama Theatre as the chief director, according to Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Minister's order.

Report was told by the director.

A number of spectacles were staged in Ganja State Theatre by I.Gozelova up to now. The spectacles managed by her were performed in many local and international festivals. I.Gozelova was stage manager of the performances in various theaters of Azerbaijan.

The former chief director of Ganja State Theater was Gumrah Omer.